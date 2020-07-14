SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Javion Hunt Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Javion Hunt
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot, 205 pounds
Position: Running Back 
School: Oklahoma City (Okla.) Carl Albert
Committed to: Arkansas 
Projected Position: Running Back 

Frame: Tall relative to position with good muscle development, particularly in upper half. Broad with room to maintain or add some mass as needed. 

Athleticism: Sustainable long speed, supported by strong 400-meter dash time in track and field despite size. Presses the hole as needed with lateral power to bounce and/or fight for additional yardage. 

Instincts: Downhill runner with great contact balance and ability to run through initial contact. Plus vision and patience in the hole to allow lanes to form, with quick trigger thereafter. Doubles as capable, physical linebacker on defense. 

Polish: Good downhill athlete with surprising fluidity in the open field and enough ball skills to factor into the passing game as blocker or receiver. Low center of gravity enables for power behind his pads at the point of contact. 

Bottom Line: Hunt is a workhorse style back with the frame to be the focal point of a Power Five offense down the line. He plays with a no-nonsense, physical style that coaches old and new would appreciate, with surprising long speed to boot. Enhancements in his quickness and with third down potential should round out his game but he appears physically ready to get into a college running back rotation as a high school senior.

