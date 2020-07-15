SI All-American Candidate Javon McIntyre Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: S Javon McIntyre

Projected Position: Safety

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-1, 187 pounds

School: Philadelphia (Penn.) Imhotep Institute

Committed to: Pittsburgh

Frame: Long, with clear size potential. Above-average width across shoulders, chest. Average arm length. Slender, tightly-wound thighs and trunk, with muscled calves. Plenty of room for additional weight.

Athleticism: Good burst when closing to target, and above-average long speed. Adequate short-area quickness. Flexible hips and ankles; changes directions with little wasted motion. Plays strong. Natural ball skills.

Instincts: Tracks ball as well as a center-fielder. Reads keys and plants foot upon diagnosing, arriving in a hurry. Physical in run support; sheds blocks from skill players with ease. Packs punch as a tackler, especially with shoulder lowered.

Polish: Rare versatility. Comfortable playing deep safety, in the box and matching up one-on-one outside. Solid footwork, technique as an individual cover man; flips hips and sprints like a cornerback.

Bottom Line: McIntyre’s combination of size, versatility and coverage skills makes him an extremely intriguing safety prospect for the modern game. Speed, explosiveness is relative question marks; must be confirmed against Power-5 competition. Regardless, McIntyre projects as an early contributor for Pitt, eventually cementing himself as an impactful, multi-year starter.