SI All-American Candidate Jay Woolfolk Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Jay Woolfolk

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-1, 200 pounds

Position: Quarterback

School: Richmond (Va.) Benedictine

Committed to: Virginia

Projected Position: Quarterback

Frame: Athletic frame with broad upper body. Adequate definition, yet has much room for physical growth.

Athleticism: Has a baseball background and excels as a SS/RHP/C. Is asked to play multiple roles on the football field - QB, RB, WR and DB. Smooth movement skills as a QB. Shows a fluid, whip-like release with good spin on the ball coming out of his hand. Solid elusiveness and quickness as a runner who’s at his best in space.

Instincts: Flashes vision from the pocket and is capable of distributing the ball decisively in quick-game concepts. Solid awareness and feel for pressure. Instinctive to create when pocket breaks down. Good awareness on the second level as a runner.

Polish: Versatile player who can fulfill various roles. Has to refine throwing mechanics, as he has a tendency to allow ball to dip below his waist when throwing. Also needs to improve consistency of lower-half mechanics.

Bottom Line: Woolfolk is a dual-sport athlete who has had success on the baseball diamond and the football field. Though he has some mechanical nuances to improve as a quarterback, he presents himself as a solid dual-threat signal-caller with smooth athleticism. If things do not work out for him behind center, Woolfolk can still possibly impact a roster at several other positions.