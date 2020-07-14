Prospect: OL Jaydon Collins

Projected Position: Left Tackle

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-6, 275 pounds

School: Greer (S.C.) High School

Committed to: Wake Forest

Frame: Near-prototype body for young offensive tackle. Above-average width across shoulders, chest. Taut midsection. Relatively slender, developing thighs and calves with big trunk. Ample room for mass, muscle remaining.

Athleticism: Coordinated. Quick, active feet as both run and pass blocker. Adequate flexibility in hips, ankles. Lacks degree of burst in open field. Subpar strength considering inherent size advantage over prep competition. Instincts: Overly reliant on length and dexterity. Best described as position blocker in run game; doesn’t overpower defenders with size, strength. Comfortable working to second level, hitting moving target as puller. Confident pass in pass protection.

Polish: Solid overall footwork, though tendency to get too upright. Must improve punch, “catch” less as run blocker. High-level kick slide; capable of setting at multiple angles and redirecting. Needs to add weight, strength.

Bottom Line: Collins has the raw size and quick feet needed to play left tackle at the Power-5 level. Long way to go in terms of strength development, but projects as eventual multi-year starter for Wake Forest.