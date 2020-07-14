SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Jaydon Collins Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: OL Jaydon Collins
Projected Position: Left Tackle
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-6, 275 pounds
School: Greer (S.C.) High School
Committed to: Wake Forest

Frame: Near-prototype body for young offensive tackle. Above-average width across shoulders, chest. Taut midsection. Relatively slender, developing thighs and calves with big trunk. Ample room for mass, muscle remaining. 

Athleticism: Coordinated. Quick, active feet as both run and pass blocker. Adequate flexibility in hips, ankles. Lacks degree of burst in open field. Subpar strength considering inherent size advantage over prep competition. Instincts: Overly reliant on length and dexterity. Best described as position blocker in run game; doesn’t overpower defenders with size, strength. Comfortable working to second level, hitting moving target as puller. Confident pass in pass protection. 

Polish: Solid overall footwork, though tendency to get too upright. Must improve punch, “catch” less as run blocker. High-level kick slide; capable of setting at multiple angles and redirecting. Needs to add weight, strength. 

Bottom Line: Collins has the raw size and quick feet needed to play left tackle at the Power-5 level. Long way to go in terms of strength development, but projects as eventual multi-year starter for Wake Forest.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Hudson Wolfe Highlights and Evaluation

Hudson Wolfe is a tight end prospect from Hardin County High School in Savannah, Tenn. Wolfe is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Walker Merrill Highlights and Evaluation

Walker Merrill is a wide receiver prospect from Brentwood High School in Brentwood, Tenn. Merrill is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jamier Johnson Highlights and Evaluation

Jamier Johnson is a cornerback prospect from John Muir High School in Pasadena, Calif. Johnson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Hayden Conner Highlights and Evaluation

Hayden Conner is an offensive tackle prospect from Taylor High School in Katy, Texas. Conner is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Juan Davis Highlights and Evaluation

Juan Davis is a tight end prospect from Everman High School in Fort Worth, Texas. Davis is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Morice Blackwell Highlights and Evaluation

Morice Blackwell is a linebacker prospect from James Martin High School in Arlington, Texas. Blackwell is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jaylen Johnson Highlights and Evaluation

Jaylen Johnson is a safety prospect from La Salle High School in Cincinnati, Ohio. Johnson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate J.D. Coffey Highlights and Evaluation

J.D. Coffey is a safety prospect from Kennedale High School in Kennedale, Texas. Coffey is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Victory Vaka Highlights and Evaluation

Victory Vaka is a defensive tackle prospect from Westlake High School in Westlake Village, Calif. Vaka is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jabril McNeill Highlights and Evaluation

Jabril McNeill is a linebacker prospect from Sanderson High School in Raleigh, N.C. McNeill is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American