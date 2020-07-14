SI All-American Candidate Jaylin Noel Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: WR Jaylin Noel

Projected Position: Wide Receiver

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 5-foot-11, 170 pounds

School: Kansas City (Mo.) Park Hill

Committed to: Iowa State

Frame: Slender, with budding lean muscle. Below-average width across shoulders, chest. Sinewy arms. Lacks girth in lower body, but very tightly-wound. Room for additional weight, but size potential is limited.

Athleticism: Rare quickness. Pops in and out of cuts without wasting motion. Good ankle, hip flexibility. Solid long speed, with better burst. Lacks strength, but shows ability to maintain balance through contact. Great leaper. Natural ball skills.

Instincts: Tracks ball effortlessly downfield. Jump-ball threat; contorts in air to catch throws that arrive outside body. Dangerous YAC threat due to agility and acceleration. Can embarrass cornerbacks with fakes, breaks as route-runner.

Polish: Explodes off LOS, but needs to diversify release plan. High-level route-runner; attacks leverage vertically, and breaks with nuance. Tough to cover on stops, double-moves due to foot speed.

Bottom Line: Noel’s blend of quickness, acceleration and ball skills should help him see the field early in Ames. Ceiling may be relatively low due to lack of size, but that won’t stop him from attacking entire field with route tree. Possible multi-year starter, who could settle in best as slot receiver.