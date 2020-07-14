SI All-American Candidate Jaylin Smith Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American
Prospect: Jaylin Smith
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 5-foot-11, 180 pounds
Position: Cornerback/Wide Receiver 
School: Mission Hills (Calif.) Bishop Alemany 
Schools of Interest: USC, Clemson, Texas, Alabama, Auburn, Michigan, ASU, and Oregon
Projected Position: Cornerback

Frame: Chiseled frame yet still every bit 180 pounds. Ideal size for a collegiate cornerback with good weight distribution. 

Athleticism: He runs like a purebred stallion in a donkey race. Too much lateral quickness to use as a boundary corner, with enough boom to play near the box as a nickel corner or safety with consistency. Ideal short-area burst as a slot receiver, with the shiftiness to compliment. 

Instincts: Smith hits like a linebacker, punching well above his weight. Great recovery footwork defending double moves. Plays with impeccable leverage between receivers in zone and as a tackler as the low man. 

Polish: He’s a gifted returner and lethal with the ball in his hands in space. Given the bundle of work he’s been able to put together at nickel, coaches at the next level are going to have a tough time letting him play offense. 

Bottom Line: Jaylin Smith may not know where he’s going to play in college, but it's clear to all he provides value in all three phases of the game. He’s got the moves of a slot, the speed of an X, yet his stars shine brightest at nickelback. In a league of gems, Smith stands out as a crowned jewel and versatile defensive projection.

