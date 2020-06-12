SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

Video: Elite OL JC Latham Details Friday Alabama Commitment

John Garcia, Jr.

Alabama is starting to pick up considerable momentum on the college football recruiting trail. 

JC Latham, perhaps the most talented left tackle prospect in the entire class of 2021, went public with a verbal commitment to the Crimson Tide on Friday afternoon. Following the announcement with Sports Illustrated, the rising senior recruit sat down with SI All-American for a one-on-one interview as to why Nick Saban's program was the pick. 

The Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy star grew up in the Midwest, in the state of Wisconsin, so there had long been speculation he would end up at Ohio State when his recruitment came to a close. He all but admitted the Buckeyes, along with LSU, were in fact the front-runners before recent months. 

What changed?

From conversations with fellow IMG Academy products like Alabama offensive lineman Evan Neal and running back Trey Sanders, to a deeper dive into the program's success at the position and depth chart, the COVID-19 pandemic enabled additional time to make the decision. 

Latham, listed at 6-foot-6, 294 pounds by IMG, explains when and how his recruitment took shape before delivering the lofty expectations he has for his time in Tuscaloosa in the video above.

Alabama now has seven verbal commitments for the 2021 class, with six of the seven jumping on board with the perennial power over the last two months. Latham is the first known offensive line commitment for the program in the class. 

For more on Alabama, visit BamaCentral.com. 

--

Follow SI All-American's college football and basketball recruiting coverage here on SIAllAmerican.com as well as on social media, @SIAllAmerican on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Bostonfan1967
Bostonfan1967

Made the best choice for you. Hope you become the best ever.

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Watch: Elite OL JC Latham Announces College Commitment

Arguably the top offensive line prospect in the college football recruiting class of 2021, JC Latham announces his verbal commitment with Sports Illustrated.

John Garcia, Jr.

Elite PG Jaden Bradley to Transfer to IMG Academy

Bradley is one of the most sought after players in the 2022 class.

Jason Jordan

NCCU Men’s Basketball Coach LeVelle Moton Tells How He Nearly Landed John Wall

Wall ended up picking Kentucky and went on to become the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft.

Jason Jordan

Eight-Time State Champion Coach Sharman White Speaks Out on Social Injustice

White said it's important for white high school coaches to be speaking out in this time.

Jason Jordan

QB Kaden McMullen Playing Patient Through Coronavirus Pandemic

Rising senior QB recruit Kaden McMullen could have had a big offseason. Instead he is awaiting the start of the 2020 season to prove his worth to Power Five college programs.

John Garcia, Jr.

SI All-American TV: Jim Mora, Jr. on Why We Should Temper Newcomer Expectations in College Football

SIAA TV: John Garcia, Jr. and Jim Mora Jr. discuss the expectation of instant impact newcomers on college football rosters following the COVID-19 pandemic.

John Garcia, Jr.

No. 1 QB Caleb Williams Sets Commitment Date in Latest 'All on The Line' Blog

A preseason verbal commitment date has been locked in by the top quarterback prospect in the class of 2021, Caleb Williams.

Caleb Williams

Elite WR Troy Stellato Commits to Clemson, Talks Decision With SI

One of the top wide receiver prospects in the nation made his college commitment Friday. Troy Stellato chose Clemson over Ohio State live on SI.com.

John Garcia, Jr.

by

MattySolo

New Mikey Williams Blog: New offers, Workouts with Bronny, 3.8 GPA and More

Williams said he's vastly improved his ball-handling skills during the quarantine.

Mikey Williams

The Jabari Smith Jr. Blog: Zoom with Tennessee, Recruitment, Increased Vertical and More

Smith plans to set up Zoom calls with Georgia and Auburn 'soon.'

Jabari Smith Jr.