Video: Elite OL JC Latham Details Friday Alabama Commitment

Alabama is starting to pick up considerable momentum on the college football recruiting trail.

JC Latham, perhaps the most talented left tackle prospect in the entire class of 2021, went public with a verbal commitment to the Crimson Tide on Friday afternoon. Following the announcement with Sports Illustrated, the rising senior recruit sat down with SI All-American for a one-on-one interview as to why Nick Saban's program was the pick.

The Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy star grew up in the Midwest, in the state of Wisconsin, so there had long been speculation he would end up at Ohio State when his recruitment came to a close. He all but admitted the Buckeyes, along with LSU, were in fact the front-runners before recent months.

What changed?

From conversations with fellow IMG Academy products like Alabama offensive lineman Evan Neal and running back Trey Sanders, to a deeper dive into the program's success at the position and depth chart, the COVID-19 pandemic enabled additional time to make the decision.

Latham, listed at 6-foot-6, 294 pounds by IMG, explains when and how his recruitment took shape before delivering the lofty expectations he has for his time in Tuscaloosa in the video above.

Alabama now has seven verbal commitments for the 2021 class, with six of the seven jumping on board with the perennial power over the last two months. Latham is the first known offensive line commitment for the program in the class.

