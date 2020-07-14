SI All-American Candidate J.D. Coffey Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: J.D. Coffey

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-1, 180 pounds

Position: Safety

School: Kennedale (Texas)

Committed to: Texas

Projected Position: Free Safety

Frame: Tightly-wound and well-proportioned. Above-average length, with broad shoulders and narrow waist. Muscled lower half. Bound to add 10-15 pounds of muscle, but no need for much more.

Athleticism: Good play speed. Runs down receivers from behind. Impressive burst, especially when breaking on ball in the defensive backfield. Power hitter. Not especially quick as a return man, but shows flexible hips and ankles at safety. Advanced ball skills.

Instincts: Top-tier awareness and anticipation. Always reading guard keys and quarterback’s eyes. Consistently a step faster to react than teammates and peers. Willing helper in run support. Relishes physicality all over the field, arriving with power.

Polish: Fluid backpedal and overall footwork in coverage. Limited experience as a one-on-one cover man, but has tools to thrive. Sound, confident tackler; will square up to bigger backs in the hole.

Bottom Line: Coffey combines elite instincts and intellect with a solid collection of physical tools. He should find the field early in Austin, contributing as a sub defensive back before eventually taking over center field. Potential All-Big 12 performer, with the chance to play on Sundays.