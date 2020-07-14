SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate J'Dan Burnett Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: LB J’Dan Burnett
Projected Position: Linebacker
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot, 200 pounds
School: Fort Worth (Texas) Nolan Catholic
Schools of Interest: Kansas, Hawaii, San Diego State, North Texas, Navy, Louisiana-Monroe, Army, Pennsylvania, Central Arkansas and Fordham, among others.

Frame: Short and compact. Above-average width through shoulders and chest. High, narrow waist. Slender, developing lower half. Significant room remaining for additional mass, muscle. 

Athleticism: Fast, but plays half step slower than recorded 4.49 40-yard dash time. Good initial burst. Good quickness in short areas; wastes little motion in and out of cuts. Functional play strength; arrives with power. 

Instincts: Quick off the ball. Routinely beats lineman across face at snap, getting in backfield early. Relentless in backside pursuit; capable of running down select skill players from behind. Plays physical. Shoots arms into lineman’s chest as run defender, then quickly sheds upon diagnosing. 

Polish: Advanced pass-rush toolbox. Uses swim, push-pull, long-arm when speed rush stymied at POA. Plays with consistent base. Must gain weight, get stronger before seeing field consistently. 

Bottom Line: Burnett notched 14.5 sacks as a junior, evidence of his superlative athletic traits compared to underwhelming competition at Nolan Catholic. He might always be too undersized to play edge rusher at the next level, instead profiling as a dynamic, penetrating weakside linebacker. Ceiling depends mostly on growth potential, but has enough tools to contribute at Power-5 level. 

