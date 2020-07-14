SI All-American Candidate Jed Castles Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Jed Castles

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-6, 215 pounds

Position: Tight End

School: Wichita Falls (Texas) Rider

Committed to: Texas Tech

Projected Position: Tight End

Frame: Long, lanky frame with room to add weight across upper body.

Athleticism: Castles is impressive at the point of attack when the football is in the air. He catches the ball well for a tight end, and he uses his frame well to box out smaller defenders in the vertical passing game. Has the natural ability to flex or play in-line. Explosive in his attacks, and will only improve as timing does.

Instincts: Uses his frame well to position himself to catch the ball at its highest point and win one-on-one matchups. He is effective in setting defensive backs up down the field, and will only improve as time goes.

Polish: Still raw with room to grow into his frame and be a big red-zone or chain moving target, but possesses tremendous upside. Having the ability to flex or play in-line without a drop in production is always a plus, and as he improves his overall quickness, he will become even more of a mismatch at the college level.

Bottom Line: Castles is a long, explosive tight end, who thrives in jump ball situations. His frame and natural ability to stride are solid indicators that he will improve his straight-line speed, and he possesses solid instincts and uses his body to his advantage. He will be a weapon for Power 5 coaches in the red-zone and 3rd down situations early in his career, while improving his overall game, especially his route variation.