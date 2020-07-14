SI All-American Candidate Jermaine Hamilton-Jordan Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: LB Jermaine Hamilton-Jordan

Projected Position: Linebacker

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-1, 190 pounds

School: Kansas City (Mo.) Lincoln College Preparatory Academy

Committed to: Arkansas

Frame: Long, lean upper body with room to add mass and definition across the overall frame.

Athleticism: Fluid in his movements with the ability to run sideline to sideline. He is a sure tackler with a nose for the football, and he is physical at the point of attack with an ability to improve. His footwork is desirable, but his coverage skills are still improving.

Instincts: He displays a high football IQ and has a consistent nose for the football. He takes a few negative steps, which allows him to consistently be in on the play.

Polish: He is a productive player at the high school level that should only improve as he adds weight and definition. He is a sure tackler with sideline to sideline ability, but he has to refine his coverage technique.

Bottom Line: Jermaine Jordan-Hamilton has the requisite length, athleticism, and instincts, but he has to add mass and strength to continue his success on the football field. Jordan-Hamilton possesses a desirable IQ and has a relentless motor that bodes well for his chances of continuing production as his body develops physically. He projects as a Power 5 starter over the course of his college career.