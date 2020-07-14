SI All-American Candidate Jesiah Davis Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Jesiah Davis

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-2, 170 pounds

Position: Wide Receiver

School: Cornelius (N.C.) William Amos Hough

Committed: Virginia

Projected Position: Wide Receiver

Frame: Very long legs. Thin arms and upper body with room to add considerable mass throughout.

Athleticism: For a long-player, quick first step. Long speed is quite good. Very smooth in the open field. Twitchy lateral quickness. Hands are fast and adept at catching the football.

Instincts: Davis understands how to set defensive backs up with different fakes during his route; slows down and speeds up to gain separation. On deep routes, wastes no time bursting off the line of scrimmage.

Polish: Davis runs routes with deceptive moves to gain separation from defensive backs. Finds holes in the middle of the zone and gives the quarterback an open target. Catches the football away from his body.

Bottom Line: Davis is an athletic outside wide receiver that also possesses the savviness to gain separation from defensive backs. He provides a framework that can add plenty of good weight, making him an intriguing long-term prospect.