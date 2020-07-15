SI All-American Candidate Jimmy Wyrick Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: CB Jimmy Wyrick

Projected Position: Cornerback Status: SI All-American Candidate Vitals: 5-foot-10, 160 pounds School: Dallas (Texas) South Oak Cliff Committed to: Stanford

Frame: Small and compact. Average width across upper half. Thin, developing thighs and trunk. Plenty of room for weight needed to play in Pac-12.

Athleticism: Elite burst; reaches fifth gear in a hurry. Enough speed to run stride for stride with all but fastest receivers. Good feet and fluid hips; shifty with the ball in his hands. Lacks strength, but packs power arriving from secondary. Soft hands.

Instincts: Natural anticipation. Breaks toward the ball in an instant. Excellent hand-eye coordination; capable of impressive interceptions and deflections. Relishes attacking downhill in run support. Sound tackler; shoots low and with force.

Polish: Mirrors receivers off LOS. Needs work on jam. Knows how to influence route with leverage while backpedaling; waits for receiver to make first move. Sound tackler. Clean footwork in coverage, and flips hips with ease.

Bottom Line: Wyrick would be among the most highly-ranked corners in his class if not for his diminutive stature. Speed, awareness and intensity allow him to play bigger than his size suggests, a trend that should continue in Palo Alto. Likely multi-year starter, with All-Conference upside.