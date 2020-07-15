SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Jimmy Wyrick Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: CB Jimmy Wyrick
Projected Position: Cornerback                                                                              Status: SI All-American Candidate                                                                           Vitals: 5-foot-10, 160 pounds                                                                                   School: Dallas (Texas) South Oak Cliff                                                                      Committed to: Stanford                                                                                           

Frame: Small and compact. Average width across upper half. Thin, developing thighs and trunk. Plenty of room for weight needed to play in Pac-12. 

Athleticism: Elite burst; reaches fifth gear in a hurry. Enough speed to run stride for stride with all but fastest receivers. Good feet and fluid hips; shifty with the ball in his hands. Lacks strength, but packs power arriving from secondary. Soft hands. 

Instincts: Natural anticipation. Breaks toward the ball in an instant. Excellent hand-eye coordination; capable of impressive interceptions and deflections. Relishes attacking downhill in run support. Sound tackler; shoots low and with force.

Polish: Mirrors receivers off LOS. Needs work on jam. Knows how to influence route with leverage while backpedaling; waits for receiver to make first move. Sound tackler. Clean footwork in coverage, and flips hips with ease. 

Bottom Line: Wyrick would be among the most highly-ranked corners in his class if not for his diminutive stature. Speed, awareness and intensity allow him to play bigger than his size suggests, a trend that should continue in Palo Alto. Likely multi-year starter, with All-Conference upside.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American watch list: 16 Oregon commits and 22 key Duck targets named

Top 10 position rankings start this week; preseason SI99 out in August

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate O'Mega Blake Highlights and Evaluation

O'Mega Blake is a wide receiver prospect from South Pointe High School in Rock Hill, S.C. Blake is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Montaye Dawson Highlights and Evaluation

Montaye Dawson is a running back prospect from All Saints' Episcopal School in Fort Worth, Texas. Dawson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Dylan Goffney Highlights and Evaluation

Dylan Goffney is a wide receiver prospect from Bridgeland High School in Cypress, Texas. Goffney is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Donovan McMillon Highlights and Evaluation

Donovan McMillon is a safety prospect from Peters Township High School in Canonsburg, Pa. McMillon is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Shafeek Smith Highlights and Evaluation

Shafeek Smith is a cornerback prospect from Imhotep Institute Charter High School in Philadelphia, Pa. Smith is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jordan Davis Highlights and Evaluation

Jordan Davis is an offensive line prospect from Creekside High School in Fairburn, Ga. Davis is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Ahmari Huggins-Bruce Highlights and Evaluation

Ahmari Huggins-Bruce is a wide receiver prospect from Dillon High School in Dillon, SC. Bruce is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Grayson James Highlights and Evaluation

Grayson James is a quarterback prospect from John Paul II High School in Plano, Texas. James is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate TJ Sanders Highlights and Evaluation

TJ Sanders is a defensive line prospect from Marion High School in Marion, S.C. Sanders is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American