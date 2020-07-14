SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Joe Alt Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: OL/TE Joe Alt
Projected Position: Offensive Tackle
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-7, 257 pounds
School: Minneapolis (Minn.) Totino-Grace
Committed to: Notre Dame 

Frame: Classic developmental frame. Tall, with long arms and a thick, taut waist. Average width across the upper body. Possesses natural girth in thighs, trunk. Significant growth potential remaining. 

Athleticism: Played tight end full-time as a junior. Very good overall mobility for a tackle prospect. Quick feet, loose hips and natural bend. Long-strider in the open field with rare speed. Power not overwhelming, though clearly developing. 

Instincts: Mindset of an offensive lineman while blocking. A multiple-effort player who blocks through the final whistle. Shoots arms well in the run game; will drive smaller defenders well past the second level when engaged. Comfortable working combo blocks. Confident, aware pass protector; helps teammates when uncovered. 

Polish: Shows promising footwork as run and pass blocker. Already uses arm length to great advantage; the next step is keeping hands active. Several years of strength, weight development away from contributing. 

Bottom Line: Alt is the son of former Chiefs tackle John Alt, a two-time Pro Bowler, and it shows despite his lack of offensive-line experience. High-level developmental prospect whose size, athleticism and budding comfort as a blocker hint at long-term NFL ceiling.

