SI All-American Candidate Jonah Miller Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Jonah Miller

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-6, 285 pounds

Position: Offensive Tackle

School: Tucson (Ariz.) Sahuaro

Committed to: Oregon

Projected Position: Offensive Tackle

Frame: Near ideal offensive tackle frame with good height, length and muscle mass. Could stand to carry more in the lower half as needed.

Athleticism: Strong off the line of scrimmage with some redirection ability. Large wingspan enables enhanced combo blocks and in pass protection. Can get on his horse in pulling situations or when asked to get to the second level. Utilized in screen game with frequency on tape.

Instincts: Ultra aggressive player at the point of attack with finishing power. Plays high but the pop remains, especially as a down blocker or drive blocker. Can get grabby in desire for dominance, easy to spot given his size. Will seek work after initial success through the whistle. The level of edge and nasty is as strong as it gets.

Polish: Plays in a run-heavy scheme with wide splits upfront. Patient in limited pass protection sample with great extension and punch execution. A bit of a high hat due to the vertical center of gravity. Skip pulls with efficiency relative to size should more guard work come in college.

Bottom Line: Miller is a potential right tackle with great length and a strong base to go along with the mentality of an undersized guard with a chip on his shoulder. He’s among the better short-area drive blockers in the class of 2021 and possesses the natural traits to excel in pass protection down the road. As his strength is improved, he has the chance to round out his game in the anchor department and eventually as a multi-year starter at the Power Five level.