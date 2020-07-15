SI All-American Candidate Jonathon Brooks Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: RB Jonathon Brooks

Projected Position: Running Back

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot, 185 pounds

School: Hallettsville (Texas)

Committed to: Texas



Frame: Slender. Below-average width in shoulders, chest. Long arms. Thin, under-developed lower body. Ample room for much-needed additional mass, muscle.

Athleticism: Exceptional overall body control. Very quick feet in short areas; pops in and out of cuts. Flexible hips and ankles. Good burst, with above-average long speed. Outstanding balance through contact. Natural ball skills.

Instincts: Ankle-breaker. Routinely makes multiple defenders miss on the same play. Loves jump cut and dead leg; can string together multi-step jukes. Skinnies hips, shoulders to slip through tackles. Speeds up in a hurry after cutting, regaining balance. Effortlessly tracks ball downfield in the passing game.

Polish: Natural runner, with advanced footwork and vision. Proven pass-catcher and downfield threat, though route-running needs work. Blocking ability largely unknown.

Bottom Line: Brooks boasts rare agility and vision, as well as outstanding body control. Needs to gain weight to get tough yards between tackles at next level, but versatility as pass-catcher provides real value if he settles in as change-of-pace back. Surefire multi-year contributor for Texas, with quality starter potential.