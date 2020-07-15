SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Jonathon Brooks Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: RB Jonathon Brooks
Projected Position: Running Back
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot, 185 pounds
School: Hallettsville (Texas)
Committed to: Texas 

Frame: Slender. Below-average width in shoulders, chest. Long arms. Thin, under-developed lower body. Ample room for much-needed additional mass, muscle. 

Athleticism: Exceptional overall body control. Very quick feet in short areas; pops in and out of cuts. Flexible hips and ankles. Good burst, with above-average long speed. Outstanding balance through contact. Natural ball skills. 

Instincts: Ankle-breaker. Routinely makes multiple defenders miss on the same play. Loves jump cut and dead leg; can string together multi-step jukes. Skinnies hips, shoulders to slip through tackles. Speeds up in a hurry after cutting, regaining balance. Effortlessly tracks ball downfield in the passing game. 

Polish: Natural runner, with advanced footwork and vision. Proven pass-catcher and downfield threat, though route-running needs work. Blocking ability largely unknown. 

Bottom Line: Brooks boasts rare agility and vision, as well as outstanding body control. Needs to gain weight to get tough yards between tackles at next level, but versatility as pass-catcher provides real value if he settles in as change-of-pace back. Surefire multi-year contributor for Texas, with quality starter potential.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Football Candidates in Alabama

SI All-American's watch list of the top seniors (the class of 2021) in the state of Alabama

SI All-American

SI All-American Football Candidates in New York

SI All-American's watch list of the top seniors (the class of 2021) in the state of New York

SI All-American

SI All-American Football Candidates in Washington

SI All-American's watch list of the top seniors (the class of 2021) in the state of Washington

SI All-American

SI All-American Football Candidates in Oklahoma

SI All-American's watch list of the top seniors (the class of 2021) in the state of Oklahoma

SI All-American

SI All-American Football Candidates in Utah

SI All-American's watch list of the top seniors (the class of 2021) in the state of Utah

SI All-American

SI All-American Football Candidates in Texas

SI All-American's watch list of the top seniors (the class of 2021) in the state of Texas

SI All-American

SI All-American Football Candidates in Oregon

SI All-American's watch list of the top seniors (the class of 2021) in the state of Oregon

SI All-American

SI All-American Football Candidates in Pennsylvania

SI All-American's watch list of the top seniors (the class of 2021) in the state of Pennsylvania

SI All-American

SI All-American Football Candidates in South Dakota

SI All-American's watch list of the top seniors (the class of 2021) in the state of South Dakota

SI All-American

SI All-American Football Candidates in South Carolina

SI All-American's watch list of the top seniors (the class of 2021) in the state of South Carolina

SI All-American