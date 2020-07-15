SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate JonDarius Morgan Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: OT JonDarius Morgan
Projected Position: Offensive Tackle
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-4, 300 pounds 
School: Birmingham (Ala.) Huffman 
Committed to: South Carolina

Frame: Long and wide frame with NFL size already. Needs to reshape his body, but he’s got a great canvas to build off.

Athleticism: Lighting quick off the ball. Decent bend in the hips. Stays fairly balanced during the drive phase, giving a smart ball carrier the opportunity to pick the side (lane) that makes the most sense for him. 

Instincts: Solid legs drive through the whistle. He does a good job of scanning the defensive box and communicating threats. We’ve seen his upper body move before his feet do in his past sets, which could be cleaned up. 

Polish: Not going to out leverage you, but right now, he doesn't need to. He’s capable of rolling his hips through and engaging his total body strength on defenders. Solid finisher and he moves pretty well up at the second level. 

Bottom Line: JonDarius Morgan brings good size and quickness to the offensive tackle position. He looks like he fits best in a spread offense zone-blocking. A bump down into an offensive guard might be a good fit for him due to his finishing ability.

