SI All-American Candidate Jordan Davis Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Jordan Davis

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-5, 288 pounds

Position: Offensive Line

School: Fairburn (Ga.) Creekside

Committed to: South Carolina

Projected Position: Right Tackle/Offensive Guard

Frame: Long, with broad shoulders and significant upper-body mass. Legs and trunk need tightening. Plenty of room to add good weight.

Athleticism: Solid feet. Plays with a consistently low base, indicative of adequate overall coordination. Not particularly explosive off the snap or arriving at target. Natural power, but must increase strength to be effective at the next level.

Instincts: Impressive drive blocker; routinely walks defenders 5-plus yards when engaged. Shows feel for re-directing defender at POA, widening running lanes. Knows when to slide, sit or bail in pass protection.

Polish: Needs to incorporate punch to best take advantage of length. Inconsistent footwork as run blocker and pass protector. Occasionally sits too high in his stance. Assignment-sound on the second level, even after working double-teams at LOS.

Bottom Line: Davis will be a pet project for Gamecocks OL coach Eric Wolford and the team’s S & C staff. He boasts raw tools – size, length and quickness – of a starting-caliber offensive lineman, but seems years of training away from reaching that potential. Depending on ultimate playing weight, could be best shifting inside to guard.