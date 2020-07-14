SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Jordan Lovett Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: S Jordan Lovett
Projected Position: Free Safety
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-2, 195 pounds
School: Radcliff (Ky.) North Hardin
Committed to: Kentucky 

Frame: Tall and rangy, with ample lean muscle. Adequate with across shoulders. Needs mass in chest. Long, sinewy arms. Slender, carved-up lower half. Plenty of room for more weight at next level. 

Athleticism: Impressive speed and acceleration. Long-strider; closes to target in a hurry. Adequate quickness and hip, ankle flexibility. Great leaper with rare body control. Very good hand-eye coordination. 

Instincts: True center fielder. Tracks ball effortlessly in air. Notched 15 interceptions as junior, many of highlight-reel variety. Capable of going outside body for picks, deflections. Breaks on ball, gets downhill in run game with aggression and decisiveness. Dangerous open-field ball-carrier, though lacks wiggle. 

Polish: Natural instincts as deep safety. Needs more experience matched up one-on-one. Effective tackler, but lacks fundamentals. Must continue adding strength. 

Bottom Line: Lovett’s size, instincts and ball skills make him an extremely intriguing free safety prospect. If speed translates to SEC competition, he could challenge for All-Conference honors at Kentucky. Surefire multi-year starter, with long-term NFL potential.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Isaiah Brevard Highlights and Evaluation

Isaiah Brevard is a wide receiver prospect from Southaven High School in Southaven, Miss. Brevard is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jordan Mosley Highlights and Evaluation

Jordan Mosley is a wide receiver prospect from McGill-Toolen Catholic High School in Mobile, Ala. Mosley is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Moliki Matavao Highlights and Evaluation

Moliki Matavao is a tight end prospect from Liberty High School in Henderson, Nev. Matavao is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chris Murray Highlights and Evaluation

Chris Murray is a defensive end prospect from Hirschi High School in Wichita Falls, Texas. Murray is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrance Ferguson Highlights and Evaluation

Terrance Ferguson is a tight end prospect from Heritage High School in Littleton, Colo. Ferguson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Roc Taylor Highlights and Evaluation

Roc Taylor is a wide receiver prospect from Oxford High School in Oxford, Ala. Taylor is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chase Jackson Highlights and Evaluation

Chase Jackson is a wide receiver prospect from Choctaw High School in Choctaw, Okla. Jackson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrence Lewis Highlights and Evaluation

Terrence Lewis is a linebacker prospect from Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory School in Hollywood, Fla. Lewis is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Gus Zilinkas Highlights and Evaluation

Gus Zilinkas is a defensive line prospect from Cherry Creek High School in Englewood, Colo. Zilinkas is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jaylin Davies Highlights and Evaluation

Jaylin Davies is a cornerback prospect from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Calif. Davies is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American