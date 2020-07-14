SI All-American Candidate Jordan Lovett Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: S Jordan Lovett

Projected Position: Free Safety

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-2, 195 pounds

School: Radcliff (Ky.) North Hardin

Committed to: Kentucky

Frame: Tall and rangy, with ample lean muscle. Adequate with across shoulders. Needs mass in chest. Long, sinewy arms. Slender, carved-up lower half. Plenty of room for more weight at next level.

Athleticism: Impressive speed and acceleration. Long-strider; closes to target in a hurry. Adequate quickness and hip, ankle flexibility. Great leaper with rare body control. Very good hand-eye coordination.

Instincts: True center fielder. Tracks ball effortlessly in air. Notched 15 interceptions as junior, many of highlight-reel variety. Capable of going outside body for picks, deflections. Breaks on ball, gets downhill in run game with aggression and decisiveness. Dangerous open-field ball-carrier, though lacks wiggle.

Polish: Natural instincts as deep safety. Needs more experience matched up one-on-one. Effective tackler, but lacks fundamentals. Must continue adding strength.

Bottom Line: Lovett’s size, instincts and ball skills make him an extremely intriguing free safety prospect. If speed translates to SEC competition, he could challenge for All-Conference honors at Kentucky. Surefire multi-year starter, with long-term NFL potential.