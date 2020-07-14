SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Jordan Moore Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: QB Jordan Moore
Projected Position: Quarterback
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-feet-1, 175-pounds
School: Towson (Md.) Loyola Blakefield
Committed to: Duke

Frame: Thin. Built like a wide receiver. Needs to add 25 pounds. 

Athleticism: Absolutely electric. Can stop and start as well as any player in the country. Juke moves literally resemble Lamar Jackson; has elite open-field speed with the ability to change direction. Good arm strength. 

Instincts: When pressured, Moore knows how/when to step up in the pocket. Makes throws from whatever arm angle necessary. Juke moves leaves defenders grasping air. Throws with power or touch, whatever is needed. 

Polish: Good follow-through, but does need to shorten his motion. Plenty of velocity during tight-window passes. Moore keeps his eyes down the field when flushed out of the pocket. Will tuck and run if an opportunity for a big play is there. 

Bottom Line: Dynamic athlete. The speed and juke moves to play flanker, and the arm strength and natural football IQ to play quarterback. Moore needs to add weight and continue to improve his throwing mechanics.

