SI All-American Candidate Jordan Thompson Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Jordan Thompson

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-3, 225 pounds

Position: Defensive End/Tight End

School: Morris Plains (N.J.) Parsippany Hills

Committed to: Rutgers

Projected Position: Athlete

Frame: Well-built, jumbo athlete with impressive frame and development in upper and lower half.

Athleticism: Jumbo athlete with ability to impact game in all three phases. Moves well relative to size regardless of positional assignment, supported by success as varsity basketball player in high school. Works well on the edge as a defensive end, flashes as a pass-catcher with good acceleration.

Instincts: Hard to gauge instincts based off of multitude of positions. Displays high football IQ across the board, and consistently makes plays with physicality and aggression. Shows body control and spatial awareness all over the field.

Polish: He is a Swiss Army Knife that could play multiple positions at the college level. Uses sheer size and athleticism to create mismatches and make plays as compact edge rusher with strong hands or H-back with too much size for secondary defenders. Will have to improve technique at whatever position he lands at.

Bottom Line: Thompson is an intriguing athlete because of his size and athleticism. His room to grow on defensive appears to bode well for him, but he could impact the game in multiple phases. He will see early time on special teams while finding his full-time college football role.