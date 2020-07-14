SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Jordan Thompson Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Jordan Thompson
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-3, 225 pounds
Position: Defensive End/Tight End  
School: Morris Plains (N.J.) Parsippany Hills
Committed to: Rutgers 
Projected Position: Athlete 

Frame: Well-built, jumbo athlete with impressive frame and development in upper and lower half. 

Athleticism: Jumbo athlete with ability to impact game in all three phases. Moves well relative to size regardless of positional assignment, supported by success as varsity basketball player in high school. Works well on the edge as a defensive end, flashes as a pass-catcher with good acceleration. 

Instincts: Hard to gauge instincts based off of multitude of positions. Displays high football IQ across the board, and consistently makes plays with physicality and aggression. Shows body control and spatial awareness all over the field. 

Polish: He is a Swiss Army Knife that could play multiple positions at the college level. Uses sheer size and athleticism to create mismatches and make plays as compact edge rusher with strong hands or H-back with too much size for secondary defenders. Will have to improve technique at whatever position he lands at. 

Bottom Line: Thompson is an intriguing athlete because of his size and athleticism. His room to grow on defensive appears to bode well for him, but he could impact the game in multiple phases. He will see early time on special teams while finding his full-time college football role.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Isaiah Brevard Highlights and Evaluation

Isaiah Brevard is a wide receiver prospect from Southaven High School in Southaven, Miss. Brevard is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jordan Mosley Highlights and Evaluation

Jordan Mosley is a wide receiver prospect from McGill-Toolen Catholic High School in Mobile, Ala. Mosley is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Moliki Matavao Highlights and Evaluation

Moliki Matavao is a tight end prospect from Liberty High School in Henderson, Nev. Matavao is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chris Murray Highlights and Evaluation

Chris Murray is a defensive end prospect from Hirschi High School in Wichita Falls, Texas. Murray is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrance Ferguson Highlights and Evaluation

Terrance Ferguson is a tight end prospect from Heritage High School in Littleton, Colo. Ferguson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Roc Taylor Highlights and Evaluation

Roc Taylor is a wide receiver prospect from Oxford High School in Oxford, Ala. Taylor is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chase Jackson Highlights and Evaluation

Chase Jackson is a wide receiver prospect from Choctaw High School in Choctaw, Okla. Jackson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrence Lewis Highlights and Evaluation

Terrence Lewis is a linebacker prospect from Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory School in Hollywood, Fla. Lewis is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Gus Zilinkas Highlights and Evaluation

Gus Zilinkas is a defensive line prospect from Cherry Creek High School in Englewood, Colo. Zilinkas is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jaylin Davies Highlights and Evaluation

Jaylin Davies is a cornerback prospect from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Calif. Davies is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American