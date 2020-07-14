SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Joseph Amos Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: OT Joseph Amos
Projected Position: Offensive Tackle
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-5, 325 pounds
School: Lancaster (Texas)  
Schools of Interest: Houston, SMU, Boise State, Georgia Tech, Hawaii, Kansas, New Mexico, and Univ. of Louisiana Lafayette. 

Frame: All around giant. Some extra weight on him, but still athleticism shines through. 

Athleticism: Great leverage even at a height disadvantage. Sinks into his hips right before contact especially at second level. Head banger. He weighs 325 pounds, but he fires off the ball like he weighs 225. 

Instincts: I like his footwork alot, both in the run and pass game. He takes choppy steps when he needs but when he’s got you in the drive phase he’ll cover ground in a hurry with long, lumbering steps. Good feet out at tackle, but stands a little high in his pass set. 

Polish: His hands can get a little holdy at times, but with his footwork he doesn’t even need to. He’s one of those guys that bangs heads but he can also toss you out of the club. His punch is explosive in both the run and pass game. 

Bottom Line: Joseph Amos is an enormous young man with an enormous ceiling. He flies out of his stance faster than 325 pounds should be able to, and he’s shown some good footwork in the pass game. He shows a lot of traits that offensive line coaches love, but above all else, he’s a finisher.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Hudson Wolfe Highlights and Evaluation

Hudson Wolfe is a tight end prospect from Hardin County High School in Savannah, Tenn. Wolfe is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Walker Merrill Highlights and Evaluation

Walker Merrill is a wide receiver prospect from Brentwood High School in Brentwood, Tenn. Merrill is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jamier Johnson Highlights and Evaluation

Jamier Johnson is a cornerback prospect from John Muir High School in Pasadena, Calif. Johnson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Hayden Conner Highlights and Evaluation

Hayden Conner is an offensive tackle prospect from Taylor High School in Katy, Texas. Conner is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Juan Davis Highlights and Evaluation

Juan Davis is a tight end prospect from Everman High School in Fort Worth, Texas. Davis is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Morice Blackwell Highlights and Evaluation

Morice Blackwell is a linebacker prospect from James Martin High School in Arlington, Texas. Blackwell is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jaylen Johnson Highlights and Evaluation

Jaylen Johnson is a safety prospect from La Salle High School in Cincinnati, Ohio. Johnson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate J.D. Coffey Highlights and Evaluation

J.D. Coffey is a safety prospect from Kennedale High School in Kennedale, Texas. Coffey is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Victory Vaka Highlights and Evaluation

Victory Vaka is a defensive tackle prospect from Westlake High School in Westlake Village, Calif. Vaka is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jabril McNeill Highlights and Evaluation

Jabril McNeill is a linebacker prospect from Sanderson High School in Raleigh, N.C. McNeill is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American