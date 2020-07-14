SI All-American Candidate Joseph Bearns Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Joseph Bearns

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-2, 245 pounds

Position: Tight End

School: Baltimore (Md.) Saint Frances Academy

Committed to: Maryland

Projected Position: Tight End

Frame: Bearns certainly looks the part of a Power 5 tight end, with good size and a thick, well-muscled build.

Athleticism: Bearns shows good straight-line speed for his size. He shows change of direction and agility that is expected from the position as well.

Instincts: Bearns has room to develop as a receiver, however he is an impactful blocker. He knows where seals need to take place and keeps his head on a swivel to help his backs.

Polish: Bearns is an immediate impact player in the run game. He understands fits and assignments as a blocker and shows good technique. He has room to develop as a receiver on routes and working in coverage but shows good technique and releases well after blocks.

Bottom Line: Bearns is a versatile player that can work as a traditional tight end, split out, an H Back, or a fullback. His presence on the field immediately makes the run game better. He is a punishing, athletic blocker that opens holes and buries defenders at all three levels. The ability to develop as a receiver is there, and he shows flashes on tape. More of a chip and release tight end now. Valuable player that has a role on a Power 5 roster, starter depending on scheme.