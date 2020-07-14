SI All-American Candidate Joseph McKay Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: RB Joseph McKay

Projected Position: Running Back

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot, 210 pounds

School: Phenix City (Ala.) Central

Schools of Interest: Considering Arkansas, Kentucky, Ole Miss, among others

Frame: Taller, well-developed running back with the capability to add another 10 pounds and be a power back or h back at the next level.

Athleticism: McKay is the son of a coach, and he shows a natural ability with the ball in his hands on tape. He explodes through the hole with confidence and runs with nice downhill lean to finish runs with power. He lacks breakaway top-end speed which might lead him to more of an H-Back role at the college level.

Instincts: Runs downhill with power and knows when to explode through the hole. Uses his stiff arm advantageously and is patient as his blocks set up.

Polish: He is a downhill style of runner who runs with the necessary lean to add extra yards to the end of each carry. He lacks breakaway speed and lateral quickness at this point in his career. He serves as a reliable target out of the back.

Bottom Line: Joseph McKay is a downhill, physical style running back who possesses a desirable frame but lacks top-end speed and short-area burst and lateral quickness. He is a reliable target out of the backfield, which leaves the option for him to be an effective H-Back as well at the college level. He projects as a contributor at the Power 5 level.