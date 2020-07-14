SI All-American Candidate Josh Kreutz Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Josh Kreutz

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-2, 260 pounds

Position: Center

School: Wilmette (Ill.) Loyola Academy

Committed to: Illinois

Projected Position: Center

Frame: Slightly undersized center at this stage with evenly-distributed weight throughout. Strong in trunk with developed lower half, yet room to add mass throughout.

Athleticism: Snap quickness and low center of gravity compliments natural leverage well. Powerful lower half evident with short-area quickness and power at point of contact. Easy lateral ability with second-level pop as needed. Innate ability to get to blocks in space.

Instincts: Strong motor through initial assignment with grit to get to secondary block on routine. Clear pop on kick-out and second level blocks. Anchor is steady relative to size. Can get to assignment two gaps over and/or chip-and-go as quickly as any interior talent in the class of 2021.

Polish: Efficient mover on the interior with minimal wasted steps on path to assignment. Executes with wide base and active feet. Sustains blocks at first and second level with power. Well advanced hand placement and extension relative to frame. Patient pass protector with evident redirection ability.

Bottom Line: Kreutz, the son of college All-American and 6-time NFL Pro Bowl selection Olin Kreutz, is of course working at the center position with advanced technique at this stage of his development. A hand injury forced him to play guard in 2019 and he saw plenty of success at the first and second level. The active mentality and technique is already there but the lack of overall mass is a large area for improvement heading into the college game. If the younger Kreutz can play in the 295-pound range he projects as a multi-year starter in the Big Ten with captain style traits up front.