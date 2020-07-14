SI All-American Candidate Josh McCarron Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American
Prospect: OLB Josh McCarron
Projected Position: Edge
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-4, 215 pounds
School: Everett (Wash.) Archbishop Murphy
Committed to: Virginia 

Frame: Wide and broad shoulders with promising chest. Solid length. Athletic lower half with fair bubble. Sturdy thighs. 

Athleticism: Good snap quickness to attack in his vertical track. Tough and flashes a good punch at the point versus blockers. Has quick-shed ability. Gets pads perpendicular to line when chasing runs from backside. Can come to balance with decent patience versus ball-carriers in his linear track. Solid hip fluidity to clear entry points versus over-extensions as a pass-rusher. Gets consistent wrap when finishing on ball. 

Instincts: Alert versus play-side pulls and capable of beating back-side pulls to mesh points in run game. Quick step through with intent at entry points during rush. Maintains gap and rush-lane integrity. Disciplined to not overrun launch points. Will get his mitts up to disrupt throwing lanes. 

Polish: Mostly plays 5-technique end with his hand down and usually aligned to the field side. Limited current pass-rush plan with 2-hand swipe, swim and a club in his toolbox. Linear athlete. Must increase mass and strength. Will likely require a redshirt year. 

Bottom Line: McCarron has a big-time motor and plays with ideal hustle. He has solid quickness to threaten on the edge as a pass-rusher and he can play with toughness to combat the run. While he may not have an elite trait, he projects as a reliable Buck/Edge type at the next level.

