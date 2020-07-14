SI All-American Candidate Joshua Baka Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American
Prospect: CB Joshua Baka
Projected Position: Cornerback
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-1, 185 pounds
School: Oakdale (Conn.) St. Thomas More
Schools of Interest: Indiana, Syracuse and Monmouth, among others. 

Frame: Tall and slender. Somewhat narrow across shoulders, chest. Thin waist. Average arm length. Small, developing thighs and trunk. Ample room for additional weight. 

Athleticism: Quick, active feet; clean in and out of cuts. Questionable long speed given level of competition, but plenty fast on tape. Average strength at best. Good ball skills. 

Instincts: Advanced awareness in coverage. Will break off assignment upon diagnosing to make plays on ball outside area. Plants back foot, drives on breaks in a hurry. Regularly reaches around receivers for deflections. Not especially physical, but willing to help in run game. 

Polish: Fluid backpedal. Effortlessly mirrors receivers at LOS. Needs to use arms, hands more while jamming. Sound tackler; gets low, widens base and shoots from shoulders. 

Bottom Line: Baka is an instinctive, fluid cornerback with solid natural size for the position. Must confirm solid play speed and overall athleticism against superior competition. Projects as worthwhile Power-5 prospect, with the chance to outplay offer list if athletic traits translate.

