SI All-American Candidate Joshua Sales Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: OL Joshua Sales
Projected Position: Offensive Tackle
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-6, 285 pounds
School: Brownsburg (Ind.)
Schools of Interest: Michigan State, Purdue, Nebraska, Indiana and Kansas, among others. 

Frame: Tall and rangy. Big, broad shoulders and chest. Solid midsection, with high waist. Long arms. Relatively slender, developing thighs and trunk. Significant room for more weight. 

Athleticism: Impressive overall mobility. Quick feet in phone booth and space. Long-strider in open field with very good speed. Somewhat tight hips, but plenty of bend. Powerful, with burgeoning strength. 

Instincts: Relishes physicality. Will pancake defender, finish with additional hit. Devastating punch, especially on the move; gets great hip drive. Extremely comfortable working combo blocks to second level. Active eyes in pass protection; helps teammates after neutralizing own assignment. 

Polish: Sits a bit tall in stance, though high waist plays factor. Tendency to fire out upright in run game. High-level footwork, arm usage as pass protector. Very effective in screen game; carries out fakes, gets downfield fast. 

Bottom Line: Sales possesses a rare blend of length, power and athleticism at tackle. Best football is clearly ahead of him as strength develops into bigger asset, though tight hips could limit ceiling. Profiles as quality Power-5 starter at either tackle spot, with NFL upside.

Football

