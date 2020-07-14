SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Julian Nixon Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Julian Nixon
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-3, 230 pounds
Position: Wide Receiver 
School: Roswell (Ga.) Centennial
Committed to: Tennessee
Projected Position: Tight End

Frame: There’s big wideouts, then there’s Julian Nixon. If you’d told me his a defensive end, I wouldn’t have told you otherwise.

Athleticism: He had breakaway speed as a freshman, but 30 pounds later he’s become a top-end athlete based on physicality. He has maintained the fluid body movements that he possessed as a smaller athlete. Has leaping ability relative to size.

Instincts: Physicality is his strong suit. He has the tendency to shut down routes but locates the ball really well in the air. Has decent top-end speed, but understands how to box out defenders and use his size.

Polish: Will need to either continue to work on quick-twitch muscle groupings or change positions. No telling at this point if end of the line blocking is ever in his future, but certainly has the frame and size to become a willing blocker if asked. Ball skills and deeper route running are Power-5 caliber as is.

Bottom Line: Nixon fits the modern age H-back profile ala Tre’ McKitty. Someone who will be deadly as tight end/halfback/slot wide receiver. If you asked him to defeat Power-5 man-to-man corners, I don’t think he’s going to be a separation creator, but perhaps it won’t matter due to his size. Defensive backs certainly won’t want to tangle with him after the catch.

