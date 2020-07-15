SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Justice Sullivan Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: LB Justice Sullivan
Projected Position: Outside Linebacker 
Status: SI All-American candidate 
Vitals: 6-foot-1, 220 pounds
School: Eden Prairie (Minn.)  
Committed to: Iowa 

Frame: Compact frame with broad shoulders and wide chest. Muscular development noticeable in upper and lower half. Minimal room to add mass. 

Athleticism: Good overall athlete who runs relatively well in linear capacity. Flashes quick feet in lateral game, redirecting from flat pass rush better than most at the position. Dabbles at tight end with success. Multi-sport standout competes in throwing events, jumping events and some sprints in track and field. 

Instincts: First-step flirts with elite status off the line of scrimmage, forcing the blocker to deal with speed and quickness or take him on head up. Either scenario works in his favor, winning with leverage and lower-body power routinely. Motor to work through first move with urgency. 

Polish: Lines up on the edge, but in two-point stance with wide base more times than not. From three-point stance, puts additional pressure on blocker in more direct manner with pop and extension/disengagement thereafter. Understands blocking leverage, attacks proper shoulder given responsibility and can get ‘skinny’ to split double teams or beat zone blockers to the point. 

Bottom Line: Sullivan has hybrid tendencies in playing on the edge at the prep level, but his first-step talent, strength and motor will combine for a true edge setter in college regardless of alignment. He can play on the line or in an off-ball scenario with success, developing into the style of compact edge rusher becoming more prevalent in college and NFL football despite that ideal length/frame.

