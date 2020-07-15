SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Justin Lamson Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: QB Justin Lamson
Projected Position: Quarterback
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-2, 210 pounds
School: El Dorado Hills (Calif.) Oak Ridge
Committed to: Syracuse

Frame: Adequate height with developed build, particularly in upper torso and arms. Muscular thighs with room to add mass to trunk and lower half overall. 

Athleticism: Moves better than he tests, but plays quicker than fast on tape. 2019 offseason marks in the 40 (4.99) and shuttle (4.76) seem dated relative to junior tape. Above-average speed in the open field with quick stride. 

Instincts: Risk-taker who just makes plays wherever there is green grass. Works well off script and trusts arm with attempts across body, on the move, and even while in the air. Natural runner with good initial moves in the open field, willing to sacrifice body for pylon. Throws with quick release, average arm strength and good timing. 

Polish: Extremely comfortable playing on the move, could stand to improve pocket consistency. Tends to bail after initial pressure. Good ball handler in read-option and RPO looks. Lacks considerable samples of getting through progressions outside of scramble drill. 

Bottom Line: Lamson is a bit of a project at the quarterback position but the physical tools to develop into a Power Five starter exist. His raw playmaking ability as a runner or passer are a fit for what Syracuse wants to do with space and tempo, but a lack of passing progression polish may delay what should be an anticipated debut for the Orange.

