SI All-American Candidate Kaden McMullen Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Kaden McMullen

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-3, 200 pounds

Position: Quarterback

School: O'Fallon (Mo.) Living Word Christian

Schools of Interest: Kansas, Idaho

Projected Position: Quarterback

Frame: Athletic frame at 6’3 and has already packed on weight since the culmination of his junior year of high school.

Athleticism: Shows above-average athleticism, but he’s playing against less-than-great competition. He’s mobile enough to make plays on the next level. He has the pedigree of athletes in his family.

Instincts: Plays the game fearlessly and aggressively. He stands in the pocket in the face of pressure and isn’t exactly playing with great offensive linemen. He’s clearly confident in his ability as a thrower.

Polish: There’s going to be a major adjustment period in terms of entering the major FBS arena. He will likely be shocked by the speed of the game on the next level. The delivery and footwork, however, is impressive. Has an efficient and smooth stroke.

Bottom Line: Son of a former MLB pitcher, McMullen has all the attributes and measureables to be effective on the next level. Assuming he lands on the mid-major level, he’s going to light it up. There’s above-average athleticism at play, but he’s no dual-threat by the traditional label.