SI All-American Candidate Kahlil Saunders Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Kahlil Saunders                                                                                                    Status: SI All-American candidate                                                                                          Vitals: 6-foot-5, 270 pounds                                                                                                School: Huntsville (Ala.) Grissom                                                                                      Position: Defensive End                                                                                           Committed to: Kentucky                                                                                                   Projected Position: Defensive End

Frame: Huge arms and legs, bulky build. Filled in enough to come in and play on a Power 5 team right now. 

Athleticism: Really big and strong player. Uses his long arms and strong upper body to grab running backs and quarterbacks in space, frequently bringing them down with arm tackles. Makes other high school kids look like they’re on junior varsity. 

Instincts: Moves well through the trenches often rerouting running backs and disrupting the run game. Seems a little stiff when redirecting, a trait that will get better as he becomes more coordinated with his body. 

Polish: Takes on double teams well, can move a lot of weight in linear fashion. However, he needs to add some flexibility and pass rush moves to his arsenal, as he's a very stiff player due to current build. 

Bottom Line: Saunders is a very big and strong prospect who could come into a Power Five program and survive right now. If he wants to be a good player at the next level he needs to add flexibility and coordination in the trenches. Overall has a natural talent above most because of his size and strength. He’s a monster compared to his peers.

