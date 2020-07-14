SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Kaiya Sheron Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Kaiya Sheron
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-3, 195 pounds
Position: Quarterback 
School: Somerset (Ky.)
Committed to: Ohio State
Projected Position: Quarterback 

Frame: Tall fit build, room to put on more weight. 

Athleticism: A tough runner, runs with a downhill drive. Excellent in the scramble drill, has the ability to buy time and wait for receivers to open downfield. Good vision in the open field can read blocks and leap over defenders when need be. 

Instincts: Threads the ball into tight spaces downfield. Has a good feel for where defenders are, which combined with his touch makes his deep ball deadly. Very fast to feel pressure in the pocket; maneuvers around his line and buys time. 

Polish: Mechanics are far from average. His follow-through and ability to use his hips and full potential of his weight shift put him in with the elite for his class. Shows ability throwing on the run and from uncomfortable positions. 

Bottom Line: Sheron is a dual-threat quarterback who’s big arm and ability on the ground will keep defensive coordinators up at night. A tough runner, he will do whatever it takes to move the chains. With some more weight and strength, his arm and ability on the ground will rise.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Isaiah Brevard Highlights and Evaluation

Isaiah Brevard is a wide receiver prospect from Southaven High School in Southaven, Miss. Brevard is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jordan Mosley Highlights and Evaluation

Jordan Mosley is a wide receiver prospect from McGill-Toolen Catholic High School in Mobile, Ala. Mosley is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Moliki Matavao Highlights and Evaluation

Moliki Matavao is a tight end prospect from Liberty High School in Henderson, Nev. Matavao is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chris Murray Highlights and Evaluation

Chris Murray is a defensive end prospect from Hirschi High School in Wichita Falls, Texas. Murray is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrance Ferguson Highlights and Evaluation

Terrance Ferguson is a tight end prospect from Heritage High School in Littleton, Colo. Ferguson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Roc Taylor Highlights and Evaluation

Roc Taylor is a wide receiver prospect from Oxford High School in Oxford, Ala. Taylor is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chase Jackson Highlights and Evaluation

Chase Jackson is a wide receiver prospect from Choctaw High School in Choctaw, Okla. Jackson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrence Lewis Highlights and Evaluation

Terrence Lewis is a linebacker prospect from Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory School in Hollywood, Fla. Lewis is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Gus Zilinkas Highlights and Evaluation

Gus Zilinkas is a defensive line prospect from Cherry Creek High School in Englewood, Colo. Zilinkas is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jaylin Davies Highlights and Evaluation

Jaylin Davies is a cornerback prospect from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Calif. Davies is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American