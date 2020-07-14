SI All-American Candidate Kaiya Sheron Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Kaiya Sheron

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-3, 195 pounds

Position: Quarterback

School: Somerset (Ky.)

Committed to: Ohio State

Projected Position: Quarterback

Frame: Tall fit build, room to put on more weight.

Athleticism: A tough runner, runs with a downhill drive. Excellent in the scramble drill, has the ability to buy time and wait for receivers to open downfield. Good vision in the open field can read blocks and leap over defenders when need be.

Instincts: Threads the ball into tight spaces downfield. Has a good feel for where defenders are, which combined with his touch makes his deep ball deadly. Very fast to feel pressure in the pocket; maneuvers around his line and buys time.

Polish: Mechanics are far from average. His follow-through and ability to use his hips and full potential of his weight shift put him in with the elite for his class. Shows ability throwing on the run and from uncomfortable positions.

Bottom Line: Sheron is a dual-threat quarterback who’s big arm and ability on the ground will keep defensive coordinators up at night. A tough runner, he will do whatever it takes to move the chains. With some more weight and strength, his arm and ability on the ground will rise.