SI All-American Candidate Kaleb Higgins Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Kaleb Higgins

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-2, 175 pounds

Position: Cornerback

School: Folsom (Calif.)

Committed to: Cal

Projected Position: Cornerback

Frame: Long and strong with a tremendous wingspan. Higgins will greatly benefit from additional muscle in upper half.

Athleticism: Higgins won’t be bullied on the line of scrimmage. His 6’6 high jump personal record is evident in his explosiveness. He even cuts down pulling lineman in run support. Above-average strength and he tackles like he’s bringing a lot more with him than he actually is.

Instincts: Doesn’t shy away from contact. He put on a clinic against powerhouse De La Salle (Calif.). A ball hawk who always finds a way to be near the ball, assuming he isn’t off on an island locking up the offenses’ No. 1 receiving threat.

Polish: Reliable tackler. Trustworthy in man-to-man. Higgins can mirror you in stride or in off-ball in a zone shuffle, and burst to recover with lethal closing speed.

Bottom Line: Higgins is a physical specimen with tremendous upside. Plays with physicality not typical of corners as long as him. Look for him to refine his coverage during his senior season, and lay some more wood down around the line of scrimmage.