SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Kaleb Higgins Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Kaleb Higgins 
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-2, 175 pounds
Position: Cornerback
School: Folsom (Calif.)
Committed to: Cal
Projected Position: Cornerback  

Frame: Long and strong with a tremendous wingspan. Higgins will greatly benefit from additional muscle in upper half. 

Athleticism: Higgins won’t be bullied on the line of scrimmage. His 6’6 high jump personal record is evident in his explosiveness. He even cuts down pulling lineman in run support. Above-average strength and he tackles like he’s bringing a lot more with him than he actually is. 

Instincts: Doesn’t shy away from contact. He put on a clinic against powerhouse De La Salle (Calif.). A ball hawk who always finds a way to be near the ball, assuming he isn’t off on an island locking up the offenses’ No. 1 receiving threat. 

Polish: Reliable tackler. Trustworthy in man-to-man. Higgins can mirror you in stride or in off-ball in a zone shuffle, and burst to recover with lethal closing speed. 

Bottom Line: Higgins is a physical specimen with tremendous upside. Plays with physicality not typical of corners as long as him. Look for him to refine his coverage during his senior season, and lay some more wood down around the line of scrimmage.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Isaiah Brevard Highlights and Evaluation

Isaiah Brevard is a wide receiver prospect from Southaven High School in Southaven, Miss. Brevard is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jordan Mosley Highlights and Evaluation

Jordan Mosley is a wide receiver prospect from McGill-Toolen Catholic High School in Mobile, Ala. Mosley is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Moliki Matavao Highlights and Evaluation

Moliki Matavao is a tight end prospect from Liberty High School in Henderson, Nev. Matavao is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chris Murray Highlights and Evaluation

Chris Murray is a defensive end prospect from Hirschi High School in Wichita Falls, Texas. Murray is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrance Ferguson Highlights and Evaluation

Terrance Ferguson is a tight end prospect from Heritage High School in Littleton, Colo. Ferguson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Roc Taylor Highlights and Evaluation

Roc Taylor is a wide receiver prospect from Oxford High School in Oxford, Ala. Taylor is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chase Jackson Highlights and Evaluation

Chase Jackson is a wide receiver prospect from Choctaw High School in Choctaw, Okla. Jackson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrence Lewis Highlights and Evaluation

Terrence Lewis is a linebacker prospect from Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory School in Hollywood, Fla. Lewis is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Gus Zilinkas Highlights and Evaluation

Gus Zilinkas is a defensive line prospect from Cherry Creek High School in Englewood, Colo. Zilinkas is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jaylin Davies Highlights and Evaluation

Jaylin Davies is a cornerback prospect from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Calif. Davies is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American