SI All-American Candidate Kameron Allen Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: TE Kameron Allen

Projected Position: Tight End

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-5, 220 pounds

School: Forney (Texas) North Forney

Committed to: Michigan State

Frame: Tall and well-proportioned. Adequate width in shoulders, chest. Long arms. Tightly-wound, developing lower half, with some natural size. Ample room for mass, muscle as needed.

Athleticism: Fluid. Good short-area quickness; wastes little motion in and out of cuts. Flexible hips, ankles. Merely above-average speed, acceleration at best. Solid leaper. Easy hand-eye coordination. Functional power though needs to get stronger.

Instincts: Tracks ball well downfield. Imminent jump-ball threat; contorts body well in the air for contested catches. Hands catcher. Tough to bring down in open field due to size, initial wiggle. Willing, effective in-line blocker with flashes of a mean streak.

Polish: Impressive array of releases at LOS, especially considering his size. Tools to thrive as route-runner, but lacks nuance. Must add weight, increase strength before seeing field consistently.

Bottom Line: Allen’s combination of mobility, ball skills and size potential make him an intriguing prospect. Looks like a moving tight end on hoof, but is big enough to play at well above 240 pounds. Surefire contributor for Michigan State, with a ceiling of a multi-year starter.