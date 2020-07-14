SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Kamonte Grimes Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Kamonte Grimes
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-2, 180 pounds
Position: Wide Receiver
School: Naples (Fla.) Palmetto Ridge
Schools of Interest: Michigan, Miami, Wisconsin, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Nebraska, among others
Projected Position: Wide Receiver

Frame: Athletic body with solid-sized shoulders and long arms. Defined torso. Thick through midsection with good-looking legs and calves. 

Athleticism: Participates as a long jumper in track and field. Posted a personal record of 22-feet-5. Recorded a vertical jump of nearly 33 inches last spring. Fair release quickness at the line. Excellent movement skills. Large catch radius and good ability to adjust to throws. Functionally strong athlete. Has a solid burst and up-field transfer after the catch. 

Instincts: Flashes a skip-step release versus squat coverage. Decent to stem initially off the line. Very good strength to fight and win positioning battle at catch points. Comfortable making contested catches in crowds. Solid vision in RAC-phase and relishes contact as a runner. 

Polish: Often aligns in the slot, as well as No. 2 in trips/3x1 sets. His current route features deep outs, skinny posts, seams, and delays. Needs to increase his release plan and toolbox. Strength to win at catch points makes up for average separation ability and long speed. 

Bottom Line: Grimes is a Sunshine State receiver prospect with good length and strength. He is a good all-around athlete with good ball skills, and he’s a more than willing blocker in the run game. He has a chance to become a solid “big slot” in a college offense, yet he also has enough strength to hold his own in the boundary.

