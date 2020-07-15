SI All-American Candidate Katravis Geter Jr. Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Katravis Geter Jr.

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-1, 215 pounds

Position: Running Back

School: Miami (Fla.) Carol City

Schools of Interest: Considering Georgia Tech, Penn State and West Virginia, among others.

Projected Position: Running Back

Frame: Thick legs, wide hips, and Geter’s arms are even well built already. College-ready body on tape.

Athleticism: Good quickness, solid speed, and absolutely tremendous power. Good one-step-and-go cutting ability. Hits top gear by his third step. Can cut quite well after reaching top speed.

Instincts: Possesses excellent vision when hitting the hole; patient runner. Times his jukes and jab steps quite well. Geter plays behind his pads when running in the open or when he’s about to drive into a defender.

Polish: Geter provides great footwork to avoid tacklers and when he’s timing his moves to hit the hole. Makes timely cuts to gain extra yardage in the open field. Knows when to lower boom on a defender.

Bottom Line: Geter has an old-school I-formation tailback in his style of play. He’s a downhill, powerful, and instinctive running back that plays behind his pads. Great frame for a running back, and he’s quick enough to make defenders miss.