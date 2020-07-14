SI All-American Candidate Katron Evans Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Katron Evans

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-4, 295 pounds

Position: Defensive Tackle

School: Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances Academy

Committed to: Tennessee

Projected Position: Defensive Tackle

Frame: Thick shoulders and biceps with room to carve and chisel. Wide waist and hips, along with big thighs and thick calves.

Athleticism: Flashes good movement skills for 300-plus. Solid snap quickness inside to reduce ground at the snap. Engages strong at the point of attack with intent to shed quickly and get clean. Can come to balance and close in tight space. Capable of hunting laterally across front to box edges from inside.

Instincts: Quick to win at the point by gaining control of opponent’s inside shoulder/upper arm. Has some gap-attack ability. Flashes torso rotation and ability to punch through and skinny past double teams. Good eyes versus run and is alert to get hands up in throwing lanes during interior rush.

Polish: Plays currently at 0, 1 and 3-technique. Aside from strength and power, flashes a 2-hand swipe to pressure. Can be late at the snap and inconsistent to anchor at times. Hat and leverage can get too high at the point. Must continue learning how to use his mitts and adding to his hand-usage toolbox.

Bottom Line: Stout and sturdy, Evans has a lot of girth to clog gaps in the interior defensive front. He possesses enough quickness at the snap and ball-location skills to frustrate an offense’s run game through the A and B gaps. Evans still has room to grow and learn in the pass-rushing aspect of defensive line play, but projects as a 0 or 1-technique type of interior defensive tackle depending on the front alignment.