SI All-American Candidate Keanu Williams Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Keanu Williams

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-5, 290 pounds

Position: Defensive Tackle

School: Clovis (Calif.)

Committed to: Oregon

Projected Position: Defensive Tackle



Frame: Long but dense frame. Great length in arms. Wide midsection and built upper body.

Athleticism: Good lateral movement and balance even when he’s engaged with a blocker. Williams never looks out of place and always appears in complete control of the man he’s engaged with.

Instincts: Plays with good depth along the line of scrimmage where his lateral mobility shines brightest amidst the hogs of the offensive line. Rushes with tentacle-like feelers for arms, and dashes through openings once he feels one present itself.

Polish: Williams can win with his initial burst, with pure strength, and chase down speed, too. He won’t get away with his high pad level at the next level, but he has all the other tools of a 3-down stud along the interior of the defensive line.

Bottom Line: I once heard a coach bundle defensive linemen as either “movers” or “pushers.” Williams isn’t quite a mover, but there isn’t a rep I’ve seen where he doesn’t look like the quickest lineman on the field. He pushes at will, but does so with light feet and a closing burst akin to the linebackers flowing behind him.