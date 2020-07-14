SI All-American Candidate Keenan Landry Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Keenan Landry

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-2, 290 pounds

Position: Defensive Tackle

School: Jennings (La.)

Schools of Interest: Louisiana Monroe, South Alabama, Tulane

Projected Position: Defensive Tackle

Frame: Rounded, burly frame with capability to add overall definition.

Athleticism: Moves with force and plays with a high motor. Uses his hands well at the point of attack and to disrupt passing lanes. Lacks explosive first step but makes up for it with brute strength at the high school level.

Instincts: Leverages well in close quarters and uses that to his advantage efficiently. Violent with his hands with some movement on contact.

Polish: Lacks short-area burst of quickness and explosiveness but is violent in his hands and leverages well for his size. Can demand a double team as he adds to his frame. Needs to improve hand placement to facilitate more physicality.

Bottom Line: Keenan Landry is an aggressive, physical defensive lineman who is impressive in close-quarter situations. He needs to improve his ability to bend, as it will help him leverage more. As he improves hand placement, his physicality will only improve. Projects as a potential starter at a mid-major level.