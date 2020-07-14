SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Keith Brown Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Keith Brown 
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-1, 220 pounds 
Position: Inside Linebacker 
School: Lebanon (Ore.)  
Committed to: Oregon
Projected Position: Inside Linebacker  

Frame: Athletic frame with no need to add any considerable weight in college. Visibly developed lower half. 

Athleticism: He plays all over the field in high school. Defensive end, linebacker, running back and does all of it with top-end quickness and burst. He’s a quick stepper and shows a bit of tightness in the hips but is explosive as they come. 

Instincts: He’s a wrecking ball in every sense of the word. He can do just about anything you ask of him on the football field and refuses to take a play off. He plays angry and is always in the right place. He also has a knack for stripping the ball and creating turnovers. 

Polish: Nothing looks clean tech-wise, but it all works because he’s such a great athlete. The feet come together too often, but he finds a way to win on every snap. The athleticism he displays says that given consistent reps, he will clean up the technique. 

Bottom Line: You can’t teach this kind of athleticism and want-to in a prospect. Brown is an old school football player in the sense that he plays all over the field on both sides of the ball and does so at an extremely high level. We’ve seen good running back prospects make great college linebackers and he fits that athletic mold.

