SI All-American Candidate Keontez Lewis Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Keontez Lewis

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-2, 185 pounds

Position: Wide Receiver

School: East St. Louis (Ill.)

Schools of Interest: Missouri, Ole Miss, Oregon, UCLA and South Carolina, among others.

Projected Position: Wide Receiver

Frame: Tall and slender. Adequate width across shoulders and chest. Spindly legs, with tightly-wound trunk and calves. Ample room to add mass and muscle as necessary.

Athleticism: Impressive burst and acceleration; reaches top gear in a hurry. Above-average speed aided by stride length. Sudden getting in and out of breaks. Outstanding leaper, capable of contorting body in midair. Great ball skills.

Instincts: Innate ability to track ball downfield. Adjusts to poorly-thrown passes with ease. Hands catcher, who routinely high-points jump balls and catches away from body. Routinely makes first defender miss in open field. Good vision as ball-carrier.

Polish: Shows immense promise as route-runner, but needs further refinement. Must learn to vary release at LOS; won’t always have size, speed advantage. Good awareness in scramble drill. Understanding how to attack zone coverage largely unknown.

Bottom Line: Lewis boasts the length, body control and ball skills elite Power-5 programs covet in receiver prospects. While at his downfield, bringing down throws from the air, he’s also dangerous with the ball in his hands. Projects as multi-year impact player, with a ceiling that suggests he’s being underrecruited.

