SI All-American Candidate Kevin Toth Jr. Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Kevin Toth Jr.

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-6, 270 pounds

Position: Offensive Tackle

School: Hudson (Ohio)

Committed to: Rutgers

Projected Position: Offensive Tackle

Frame: Tall, relatively slim prospect with room to add more weight and develop in his upper body.

Athleticism: Sets well in pass protection, takes pride in blocking at the second level with physicality. Should only improve as he adds to his frame. Quickness and ideal wingspan prove effective against most edge-rushing body types.

Instincts: Lets the game come to him, confident in pass protection, and sets up his second-level blocks nicely. Aware of his assignment at all times and displays high-level IQ. Fairly efficient in path to contact with cut-off ability at the second level.

Polish: Will have to improve footwork and upper body strength as frame fills out, but has the capability to become a technician with strong foundation. Increased lower body mass and/or power would be strong step towards balancing blocking game.

Bottom Line: Toth Jr. projects as a guy with a high ceiling, but he has to add the necessary weight to succeed on the edge. His long frame and technique are desirable from college coaches, and he could see increased interest over the course of his senior season. He would have benefited from a full off-season of position-specific work.