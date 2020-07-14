SI All-American Candidate Kevon Garcia Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Kevon Garcia

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-2, 215 pounds

Position: Defensive End

School: Houston (Texas) Dakaney

Committed to: Arizona

Projected Position: Defensive End

Frame: Compact and well-proportioned. Broad shoulders. Has the trunk needed to add major weight at the next level.

Athleticism: Explosive and relatively powerful. Rare flexibility for a defensive end; extremely comfortable playing low. Good sense of balance through contact. Sudden while stopping and starting. Above-average speed in open field.

Instincts: Effortless bend and dip of a natural pass-rusher. Consistently quick off the ball, an advantage he uses to win inside. Decisive with movements at mesh point, but rarely guesses wrong. Quickly locates ball when pass-rush stymied.

Polish: Impressive arsenal of basic pass-rush moves – swim, rip, bull. Converts speed to power with ease when offensive lineman is on heels. Not often asked to set edge or take on blocks at LOS.

Bottom Line: Garcia is an explosive, flexible edge rusher with the natural traits needed to be a disruptive threat in the backfield. He’ll add 20 or more pounds quickly with time in the weight room, at which point he’ll become a factor for Arizona. His ceiling is high, but largely dependent on how well his game is refined beyond getting after the passer.