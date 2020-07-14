SI All-American Candidate KeyShawn Spencer Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: KeyShawn Spencer

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 5-foot-10, 181 pounds

Position: Running Back

School: Melbourne (Fla.) Palm Bay Senior

Schools of Interest: Florida, Florida State, Maryland, USF, Georgia Tech, West Virginia, UAB and UCF, among others.

Projected Position: Running Back

Frame: Small and compact. Above-average width in upper body considering diminutive stature. Slender, tightly-wound legs with under-developed trunk. Ample room for more mass and muscle.

Athleticism: Home-run threat with a seam. Impressive speed, but better burst. Slippery. Rare ability to sustain speed while cutting. Light feet. Great body control; runs through arm tackles. Flashes soft hands.

Instincts: Refuses to go down on first contact. Great vision, often reating running lanes that weren’t there. Routinely makes first defender miss. Shows patience in backfield when necessary.

Polish: Good footwork and technique in backfield. Plays low. Ability to contribute as blocker largely unknown; size could be an issue. Needs more experience, comfort as weapon in passing game.

Bottom Line: Spencer lacks the natural size needed to be an every-down back, but that hardly means he won’t be a dynamic, impactful playmaker at the next level for multiple seasons. Should see the field early as change-of-pace back, and has All-Conference ceiling depending on versatility added as pass-catcher.