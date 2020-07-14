SI All-American Candidate Khordae Sydnor Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Khordae Sydnor

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-5, 230 pounds

Position: Defensive End

School: New Rochelle (N.Y.) Iona Preparatory

Committed to: Purdue

Projected Position: Defensive End

Frame: Long prospect with room to grow and add quality weight in upper and lower half, with the potential to add muscle mass enough to move to the defensive interior.

Athleticism: High motor prospect with ability to play various positions across the defensive front. Flexes to tight end on the offensive side of the ball, and he utilizes that experience.

Instincts: Has room to grow as he fills into a natural position. He does not have a lot of bad habits, but depends on his athleticism in times where instinct could have played a key role.

Polish: High upside prospect with room to grow his game. Will fill into a natural position at the college level, but will require some growth in use of his upper body, especially hand placement against would-be blockers.

Bottom Line: Sydnor is a high motor prospect that plays whistle to whistle. He uses his length and athleticism to his ability. He has room to grow, and he could find himself at any spot on the defensive line over the course of his career, as he has the frame to add good weight throughout.