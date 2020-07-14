SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Khordae Sydnor Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Khordae Sydnor
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-5, 230 pounds
Position: Defensive End 
School: New Rochelle (N.Y.) Iona Preparatory
Committed to: Purdue 
Projected Position: Defensive End 

Frame: Long prospect with room to grow and add quality weight in upper and lower half, with the potential to add muscle mass enough to move to the defensive interior. 

Athleticism: High motor prospect with ability to play various positions across the defensive front. Flexes to tight end on the offensive side of the ball, and he utilizes that experience. 

Instincts: Has room to grow as he fills into a natural position. He does not have a lot of bad habits, but depends on his athleticism in times where instinct could have played a key role. 

Polish: High upside prospect with room to grow his game. Will fill into a natural position at the college level, but will require some growth in use of his upper body, especially hand placement against would-be blockers. 

Bottom Line: Sydnor is a high motor prospect that plays whistle to whistle. He uses his length and athleticism to his ability. He has room to grow, and he could find himself at any spot on the defensive line over the course of his career, as he has the frame to add good weight throughout.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Isaiah Brevard Highlights and Evaluation

Isaiah Brevard is a wide receiver prospect from Southaven High School in Southaven, Miss. Brevard is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jordan Mosley Highlights and Evaluation

Jordan Mosley is a wide receiver prospect from McGill-Toolen Catholic High School in Mobile, Ala. Mosley is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Moliki Matavao Highlights and Evaluation

Moliki Matavao is a tight end prospect from Liberty High School in Henderson, Nev. Matavao is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chris Murray Highlights and Evaluation

Chris Murray is a defensive end prospect from Hirschi High School in Wichita Falls, Texas. Murray is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrance Ferguson Highlights and Evaluation

Terrance Ferguson is a tight end prospect from Heritage High School in Littleton, Colo. Ferguson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Roc Taylor Highlights and Evaluation

Roc Taylor is a wide receiver prospect from Oxford High School in Oxford, Ala. Taylor is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chase Jackson Highlights and Evaluation

Chase Jackson is a wide receiver prospect from Choctaw High School in Choctaw, Okla. Jackson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrence Lewis Highlights and Evaluation

Terrence Lewis is a linebacker prospect from Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory School in Hollywood, Fla. Lewis is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Gus Zilinkas Highlights and Evaluation

Gus Zilinkas is a defensive line prospect from Cherry Creek High School in Englewood, Colo. Zilinkas is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jaylin Davies Highlights and Evaluation

Jaylin Davies is a cornerback prospect from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Calif. Davies is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American