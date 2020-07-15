SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Khristian Zachary Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Khristian Zachary
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-3, 245 pounds
Position: Defensive End
School: Carrollton (Ga.)
Schools of Interest: Alabama, Georgia, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Colorado
Projected Position: Defensive End

Frame: Well-proportioned for height. Above-average width across the upper body. Long, chiseled arms. Powerful, developing lower body with a thick trunk. Plenty of room for additional weight. 

Athleticism: Quick and explosive. Light, active feet. Good bend and flexibility for player his size. Very good speed; closes to ball in a hurry. Keeps balance through contact. Strong and powerful. 

Instincts: High motor and fiery disposition. Absolutely fires off the ball; regularly arrives in the backfield before the drop back and mesh point. Extremely physical. Just as comfortable blowing past lineman at snap as engaging and shedding. Relentless in pursuit. 

Polish: Plays consistently low. Gets into pads of linemen with a long-armed punch, quickly transitioning to power. Few pass-rush moves; relies on speed off-ball more than anything else. Already capable of anchoring, setting the edge. 

Bottom Line: Zachary is one of the most well-rounded defensive ends in the class of 2021. Boasts the speed, power and quickness needed to disrupt the run and pass. Projects as a weakside defensive end, with the versatility to slide inside once the additional weight comes. Surefire multi-year starter for Power-5 program, with NFL upside.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American watch list: 16 Oregon commits and 22 key Duck targets named

Top 10 position rankings start this week; preseason SI99 out in August

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate O'Mega Blake Highlights and Evaluation

O'Mega Blake is a wide receiver prospect from South Pointe High School in Rock Hill, S.C. Blake is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Montaye Dawson Highlights and Evaluation

Montaye Dawson is a running back prospect from All Saints' Episcopal School in Fort Worth, Texas. Dawson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Dylan Goffney Highlights and Evaluation

Dylan Goffney is a wide receiver prospect from Bridgeland High School in Cypress, Texas. Goffney is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Donovan McMillon Highlights and Evaluation

Donovan McMillon is a safety prospect from Peters Township High School in Canonsburg, Pa. McMillon is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Shafeek Smith Highlights and Evaluation

Shafeek Smith is a cornerback prospect from Imhotep Institute Charter High School in Philadelphia, Pa. Smith is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jordan Davis Highlights and Evaluation

Jordan Davis is an offensive line prospect from Creekside High School in Fairburn, Ga. Davis is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Ahmari Huggins-Bruce Highlights and Evaluation

Ahmari Huggins-Bruce is a wide receiver prospect from Dillon High School in Dillon, SC. Bruce is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Grayson James Highlights and Evaluation

Grayson James is a quarterback prospect from John Paul II High School in Plano, Texas. James is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate TJ Sanders Highlights and Evaluation

TJ Sanders is a defensive line prospect from Marion High School in Marion, S.C. Sanders is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American