SI All-American Candidate Khristian Zachary Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Khristian Zachary

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-3, 245 pounds

Position: Defensive End

School: Carrollton (Ga.)

Schools of Interest: Alabama, Georgia, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Colorado

Projected Position: Defensive End

Frame: Well-proportioned for height. Above-average width across the upper body. Long, chiseled arms. Powerful, developing lower body with a thick trunk. Plenty of room for additional weight.

Athleticism: Quick and explosive. Light, active feet. Good bend and flexibility for player his size. Very good speed; closes to ball in a hurry. Keeps balance through contact. Strong and powerful.

Instincts: High motor and fiery disposition. Absolutely fires off the ball; regularly arrives in the backfield before the drop back and mesh point. Extremely physical. Just as comfortable blowing past lineman at snap as engaging and shedding. Relentless in pursuit.

Polish: Plays consistently low. Gets into pads of linemen with a long-armed punch, quickly transitioning to power. Few pass-rush moves; relies on speed off-ball more than anything else. Already capable of anchoring, setting the edge.

Bottom Line: Zachary is one of the most well-rounded defensive ends in the class of 2021. Boasts the speed, power and quickness needed to disrupt the run and pass. Projects as a weakside defensive end, with the versatility to slide inside once the additional weight comes. Surefire multi-year starter for Power-5 program, with NFL upside.