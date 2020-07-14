SI All-American Candidate Kiael Kelly Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: QB Kiael Kelly

Projected Position: Quarterback

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-1, 200 pounds

School: Tampa (Fla.) Gaither

Committed to: Ball State

Frame: Compact and put together. Good width across shoulders and chest. Long, muscled arms. Powerful thighs and trunk, with carved-up calves. Some room for more weight, likely settling in around 215 pounds.

Athleticism: Solid arm strength. Spins ball with a consistent degree of velocity. Plus speed for position; runs official 4.78 40-yard dash. Very good burst and acceleration. Quick, light feet in the pocket and as a scrambler.

Instincts: Thrower first. Stays in the pocket until forced to flush; unafraid to take a hit while throwing. Occasionally gets locked in on primary target rather than scanning field. Very comfortable in the pocket, but more dangerous off-script. Quick to get eyes back downfield after evading rush. Good arm strength on the run. Can make first defender miss, but a better straight-line runner.

Polish: Quick, consistent delivery, but could be sped up by erasing dip. Workable accuracy to all three levels; flashes elite ball placement on short throws. Impressive ability to alter velocity, touch as necessary. Occasionally shoddy footwork in the pocket.

Bottom Line: Kelly is an athletic, accurate quarterback with enough arm strength to threaten all three levels of the field. Possesses the goods to compete for playing time at Power-5 level, but has star potential at Ball State with continued development as a thrower. Possible early contributor due to dual-threat ability.