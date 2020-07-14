SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Kiael Kelly Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: QB Kiael Kelly
Projected Position: Quarterback
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-1, 200 pounds
School: Tampa (Fla.) Gaither
Committed to: Ball State

Frame: Compact and put together. Good width across shoulders and chest. Long, muscled arms. Powerful thighs and trunk, with carved-up calves. Some room for more weight, likely settling in around 215 pounds. 

Athleticism: Solid arm strength. Spins ball with a consistent degree of velocity. Plus speed for position; runs official 4.78 40-yard dash. Very good burst and acceleration. Quick, light feet in the pocket and as a scrambler. 

Instincts: Thrower first. Stays in the pocket until forced to flush; unafraid to take a hit while throwing. Occasionally gets locked in on primary target rather than scanning field. Very comfortable in the pocket, but more dangerous off-script. Quick to get eyes back downfield after evading rush. Good arm strength on the run. Can make first defender miss, but a better straight-line runner. 

Polish: Quick, consistent delivery, but could be sped up by erasing dip. Workable accuracy to all three levels; flashes elite ball placement on short throws. Impressive ability to alter velocity, touch as necessary. Occasionally shoddy footwork in the pocket. 

Bottom Line: Kelly is an athletic, accurate quarterback with enough arm strength to threaten all three levels of the field. Possesses the goods to compete for playing time at Power-5 level, but has star potential at Ball State with continued development as a thrower. Possible early contributor due to dual-threat ability.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Isaiah Brevard Highlights and Evaluation

Isaiah Brevard is a wide receiver prospect from Southaven High School in Southaven, Miss. Brevard is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jordan Mosley Highlights and Evaluation

Jordan Mosley is a wide receiver prospect from McGill-Toolen Catholic High School in Mobile, Ala. Mosley is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Moliki Matavao Highlights and Evaluation

Moliki Matavao is a tight end prospect from Liberty High School in Henderson, Nev. Matavao is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chris Murray Highlights and Evaluation

Chris Murray is a defensive end prospect from Hirschi High School in Wichita Falls, Texas. Murray is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrance Ferguson Highlights and Evaluation

Terrance Ferguson is a tight end prospect from Heritage High School in Littleton, Colo. Ferguson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Roc Taylor Highlights and Evaluation

Roc Taylor is a wide receiver prospect from Oxford High School in Oxford, Ala. Taylor is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chase Jackson Highlights and Evaluation

Chase Jackson is a wide receiver prospect from Choctaw High School in Choctaw, Okla. Jackson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrence Lewis Highlights and Evaluation

Terrence Lewis is a linebacker prospect from Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory School in Hollywood, Fla. Lewis is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jaylin Davies Highlights and Evaluation

Jaylin Davies is a cornerback prospect from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Calif. Davies is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Gus Zilinkas Highlights and Evaluation

Gus Zilinkas is a defensive line prospect from Cherry Creek High School in Englewood, Colo. Zilinkas is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American