SI All-American Candidate Kobe Paysour Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Kobe Paysour

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6 feet-1, 175 pounds

Position: Wide Receiver

School: Kings Mountain (N.C.)

Committed to: UNC

Projected Position: Wide Receiver

Frame: Relatively tall with long arms on a slender frame. Plenty of room to add weight on at the next level.

Athleticism: Played a bit of corner as well and shows great ball skills. He’s got natural hands and an ability to high point the football in contested areas. He doesn’t do any one thing great, but does everything really well in terms of body movements and athletically.

Instincts: Can really track the ball and understands how to high point exceptionally well. This isn’t the type of receiver that waits on the ball to get to him, he goes and gets it. He plays with a level of physicality in the run game as well.

Polish: There’s some tightness in his hips which hinders him from route combinations that require sudden starts and stops, but he has a knack for taking the top off the defense with posts and go’s. He will add value as a deep threat early on.

Bottom Line: Paysour has got chunk play qualities on the next level. He’s going to make his impact felt in the deep game first, with development the rest of the route tree will come around. What he lacks in twitch and burst, he makes up for in play speed and natural hands.